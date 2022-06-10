Finance minister calls for no objection to repatriation of laundered money

Do not object to the provision of amnesty in repatriating laundered money, as this will only create hindrance in bringing back money to the country, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

"We are assuming that money, which belongs to the people, has been laundered. We want to retrieve that money. Do not create hindrance in that process. It will only stop us from getting the money back, what good will that do", said the finance minister during the post budget press conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Friday (10 June).

In the budget proposed for FY23 on Thursday, it was said that laundered money could be legalised with a 7% tax only. However, many civil society organisations criticised this move.

Maybe those who laundered the money were unaware that it is a crime, said the minister.

"We want to bring the money back to the mainstream economy. I hope they would utilise this opportunity. No one will question anyone who brings the money back", said Mustafa Kamal.

He also said people move anywhere they find to be more comfortable for them. Those who launder money do not take the money in a suitcase, they use digital methods. Sometimes there might be mismatches.

Also, this initiative does not in any way decrease the respect of the regular taxpayers in the country, said Mustafa Kamal.

Priority to products 'made in Bangladesh'

The finance minister also said he gave priority to products made in Bangladesh in the proposed budget for fiscal 2022-23.

At the post-budget press conference Friday (10 June), he said, "In the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23, it has been proposed to impose value added tax (VAT) on import of laptops and mobile phones. This is done to encourage local entrepreneurs. We want to increase the demand for 'Made in Bangladesh' products."

The finance minister said, "I have given importance to one issue since the last budget. That is 'Made in Bangladesh'. If any quality product is produced in the country, we do not like to import it from abroad. We discourage it."

The agriculture minister, the education minister, and the planning minister were also present at the post-budget press conference.

In the budget placed at the parliament on Thursday, 15% vat was imposed on the import of laptop, printers, cartridge, toner and portable data processing machine, while 5% vat was imposed on mobile phone imports and 10% vat was imposed on broadband internet services.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.