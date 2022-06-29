Individuals to submit tax return acknowledgement document instead of an e-tin certificate

Individual taxpayers will have to show tax return acknowledgement documents in places where the e-tin certificate was needed, sources at the parliament said.

However, companies or firms will be out of this jurisdiction for the time being.

They will also come under this guideline from the tax year 2024-2025.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad on 9 June.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.