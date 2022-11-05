One wounded in crude bomb explosions at Uttara, two held

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2022, 10:40 am
05 November, 2022

One person was wounded in crude bomb explosions at a multistory apartment building in the city's Uttara area Friday afternoon.

Police detained two persons-Sihab and injured Habib from the spot.

The incident took place around 1:15pm at a residential building on 6/A road in sector-5 under Uttara West Thana.

Uttara West police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin confirmed it to BSS.

A bomb-disposal unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also visited the scene, he said.

Being informed, a team of police led by DMP's Uttara Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Morshed Alam rushed to the spot and cordoned off the residence, Mohsin said.

The OC said one unexploded crude bomb and evidence of six exploded crude bombs and others were also recovered.

