Fire doused at Uttara restaurant; no casualties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 01:06 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire broke out earlier today (8 January) at Anjuman Kebab restaurant in the capital's Uttara area.

Three firefighting units were sent to douse the fire, according to Jyotirmoy Saha, assistant commissioner of Uttara zone.

The duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, Rashed bin Khaled, reported that the fire engines were attempting to extinguish the blaze that originated around 10:58 am.

No casualties have been reported yet, he added.

The fire has been successfully extinguished by the firefighting units by 11:45am.

 

 

 

