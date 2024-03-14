Three Ctg factory fined Tk3.5 lakh over unhygienic conditions

Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta led the raids in Chaktai area of the city today (14 March). Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram District Administration has imposed a Tk3.5 lakh fine on three factories and closed down a factory for failing to meet hygienic standards.

Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta led the raids in Chaktai area of the city today (14 March).

During the drive, Mohammad Mia, the owner of a building, was fined Tk50,000 and his facility was shut down for producing vermicelli in an unhygienic environment.

Additionally, penalties were imposed due to a furnace installed on the ground floor of the residential building.

At Lucky Dal Mill, Manager Sujan Chowdhury was fined Tk1 lakh for selling and packaging substandard pulses intended for consumption.

In another alarming discovery at Kamal Saudagar's factory, tannery waste containing harmful chromium was found to be mixed with poultry and fish feed. Manager Abu Taleb was fined Tk2 lakh and instructed to dispose of the contaminated poultry feed within the next three days.

Emphasising on the gravity of these violations, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said, "There is zero tolerance for individuals involved in deceitful practices, particularly during Ramadan. Our intelligence agencies are on high alert, and swift action will be taken [against the wrongdoers]."