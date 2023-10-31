OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of South Surma police station Md Shamsuddoha was injured in a misfire by a constable at Satmile in Lalabazar area of South Surma upazila of Sylhet on Tuesday morning.

He was injured by a bullet suddenly fired from the shotgun of the personal assistant of the Assistant Commissioner of Police of South Surma police station while on duty.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Azbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the matter.

"It's not a big deal. He has been given first aid and is doing his duty now," Azbahar Ali Sheikh said.