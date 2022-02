Editor of The New Nation AM Mufazzal died of old-age complications at his residence here this evening. He was 89.

"AM Mufazzal breathed his last around 6.40pm at his Uttara residence," family sources said.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayers tomorrow at a mosque at Uttara sector-4.

Later, he will be buried in the city's Uttara sector-4 graveyard.