Accused of cattle theft dies during police raid 

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 07:04 pm

Accused of cattle theft dies during police raid 

An accused of cattle theft reportedly died of cardiac arrest after police raided his house in Chattogram's Shahid Nagar area on Friday (3 February).

Md Nasir Uddin, 55, was accused in a cattle theft case filed with Fatickchari Police, said Chattogram District Police's media officer Md Arif Hossen. 

"After a team of the Detective Branch of Police popped up in Nasir's house, he locked himself in a room and kept shouting for help. But he suffered a cardiac arrest and died immediately," Arif Hossen added.

In contrast to the police claim, locals said Nasir's body was recovered from a nearby pond and he was rushed to Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital where he was announced dead.

They further said that Nasir escaped from his house by breaking the window when police tried to enter the room.

Referring to locals' claim, Officer-in-Charge of Baizid Bostami Police Station Ferdous Zahan said he visited Nasir's house and found the window broken.

They will conduct an investigation into the incident, Ferdous Zahan added.

