Former MP Reza Ali passes away

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 03:29 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Former parliament member Advocate Reza Ali, 83, passed away today morning while undergoing treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament from Mymensingh-7 constituency.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of family, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death, said a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Reza Ali was a former member of Awami League Advisory Council and he was also the convener of Trishal Upazila Awami League of Mymensingh, reports BSS.

Born on 10 April 1940, he was the eldest son of (late) T Ali of Kasba — a minister in the Central Government of Pakistan, ambassador to Egypt, and pesident of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association — and (late) Sarah Ali of Sylhet.

Reza Ali was educated at St. Gregory's High School, Dhaka; Aitchison College, Lahore; and Dhaka University. He qualified as an Advocate and was a member of the Supreme Court Bar, reads a press release of Bitopi Group.

He was at the forefront of the Dhaka University student's movement of the early 1960s against the regime of Ayub Khan, for which he was imprisoned.

He is one of the pioneers of the advertising industry in Bangladesh, having established Bitopi Advertising Ltd. in 1968. His campaigns for Maya Bori, Raja, and ORSaline were to have far reaching effect in the areas of family planning and public health of the then young country. Other campaigns that are still a part of the cultural folklore are for brands like Bata, British Airways, Coca-Cola, British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser, Grameen Phone, and innumerable other brands.

During the Liberation War, at grave personal risk, he smuggled to safety intellectuals, artists, and their families who were targeted by the West Pakistani forces and their collaborators.

Later, in 1984, he set up Misami Garments Ltd., which in due course became one of several world-class factories. Two of the highest LEED certified factories in the world were established by him.

He was at the forefront of the ship-breaking industry and was the founder-President of the Shipbreakers Association of Bangladesh.

He established Remi Farms in Trishal, Mymensingh, and it was from Trishal that he was elected to the parliament with an overwhelming majority.

He served for many years as the Honorary Consul of Slovakia to Bangladesh. He was the Chairman of the Bashundhara Welfare Society.  He was actively involved in Dhaka Community Hospital along with his lifelong friend, Dr. Mahmuder Rahman.

His interests were varied, from travelling to the remotest corners of Bangladesh to hiking the Himalayas; he never lost his passion and zest for life.

Reza Ali is survived by his wife, Prof. (Retd) Nayeema Ali; brothers, Major (Retd.) Sadek Ali, former Ambassador Dr. Toufiq Ali, and Pasha Ali; children, Miran, Sarah, and Mishal; daughters-in-law Samira Rahman and Ambel Meroño; as well as his grandchildren Taresh, Rishan, Iraz, Alejandro, Amara and her father Awrup.

His first Janazah will be held on Tuesday, 14 February Baad Zuhr at Masjid Al-Falah, 22 Bideford Road, Singapore, 229923.

His second Janazah will be held on 15 February Baad Zuhr at Gulshan Azad Mosque, Dhaka.

His third Janazah will be held on 15 February Baad Asr at Bashundhara R/A Central Mosque, Block-D, Road 4 (Mufti Abdur Rahman Road).

His fourth Janazah will be held on 16 February Baad Zuhr at Nazrul Academy Trishal, Mymenshingh.

He will be laid to rest Baad Asr in his family graveyard at his beloved Remi Farms, Dhanikhola, Trishal after the 5th Janazah.

