NSU student dies in road accident

A female student of North South University has died after being found wounded in Kuril flyover of Dhaka on Friday (1 April)

The deceased has been indentified as Maisha Momtaj Meem, an English department student of NSU, Adittional Deputy Commisioner of Police(Cantonment Zone) Iftekharul Islam told The Business Standard.

Receiving a 999 call, police rescued the girl from the flyover around 7 am and rushed her to the Kurmitola General Hospital. A battered scooty was found beside her, he added.

She was later transferred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College as her condition deteriorated where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The reasons for the death could not be confirmed as of filing this report.

Police sources said they are analysing CCtv footage of surrounding areas for clues.

" A covered van was seen descending down the flyover at a breakneck speed during the presumable time of the incident," police sources informed.

