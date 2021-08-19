Novoair to operate 6 flights to Cox’s Bazar from Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 02:58 pm

Novoair, one of the local private airlines, has decided to operate its six flights daily on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route from tomorrow. 

They also announced a holiday package for Cox's Bazar.

Novoair will operate daily from Dhaka at 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 12 pm, 1:30 pm, 3 pm, and 4:20 pm to Cox's Bazar. Similarly, from Cox's Bazar 10:05 am, 11:05 am, 1:35 pm, 3:05 pm, 4:35 pm, and 5:55 pm to Dhaka in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the government, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

"Passengers will enjoy Cox's Bazar tour with Novoair holiday Package, Starts from TK. 1,900 per month per person on EMI, which includes AirFare and Hotel, Transfer at Cox's Bazar, Breakfast and more," read the press release.

Apart from Cox's Bazar, the airline operates 6 flights daily to Chattogram, 6 flights to Jashore, 6 flights to Saidpur, 2 flights to Sylhet, 2 flights to Barishal, and 2 flights to Rajshahi.

