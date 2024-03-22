Sri Lanka's FitsAir launches direct flights to Dhaka

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 08:58 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

FitsAir, Sri Lanka's low-cost airline, announced on Thursday (21 March) that it will start direct flights between Colombo and Dhaka beginning April 2024. 

The move represents a significant milestone in regional aviation, addressing the growing demand for affordable travel options between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the airline officials said, reports The Daily FT — Sri Lanka's business daily. 

"The Bangladesh economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we're excited to offer competitive prices for business travellers and visitors alike. We anticipate our non-stop service to Dhaka will stimulate bilateral trade and economic growth," said FitsAir Executive Director Ammar Kassim.

Initially, the flights will run twice weekly, with the potential for more frequent service in the summer, pending government approval. 

FitsAir's carefully crafted flight schedule allows for immediate connections to Male, Chennai, and Dubai from Dhaka

The inaugural flight is set for 16 April 2024, with fares starting at Rs74,600.
 

