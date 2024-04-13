BARK Air: World's first doggy jet service offers fur-st class luxury

Tired of leaving your furry best friend behind when you travel?

BARK Air has arrived—the world's first doggy jet service designed to pamper your pooch on their next adventure. In a move that's as adorable as it gets, Bark, the company renowned for monthly subscription boxes of dog treats, has partnered with a charter airline to make every pet owner's life easier. Here's everything you need to know about the airline.

What is BARK air?

Bark Air aims at a "white glove experience typical of a human's first-class experience and redirects all that pampering to pooches." The company proudly calls its "fur-st class."

Taking your dog on a plane is one of the most stressful things you can do as a pet parent. It's a time-consuming process that requires a lot of planning and preparation. American and United Airlines, for example, allow small dogs to be carried under the seat while adhering to all safety guidelines, while larger dogs must be carried in the cargo area. The airlines consider this a safe procedure, but it's a stressful one for many pet owners, who often avoid planning trips for their pets.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BARK, Matt Meeker in a statement said, "We are excited to take the insights we've learned over years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies."

How much does a one-way ticket for a dog cost on BARK?

Seeking luxury for your furry friend? But it won't come easy as you have to pay a hefty sum to have your pet fly with you. So far, a one-way ticket for one dog and one person will cost you around $6,000.

Route of BARK air

The inaugural flight featuring several dogs and their owners is all set to take off on May 23rd. As of now, only two routes are available, both departing from New York's Westchester County Airport. You will pay $8,000 for a one-way ticket from New York to Stansted Airport in London and $6,000 for a one-way ticket to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Sales of tickets begin on April 11.

The VIP treatment

BARK Air is a jet service that pampers dogs during their travels, living up to its name by providing a VIP experience. The airline's press release states that BARK Air passengers can breeze through TSA checkpoints and security lines and enjoy a hassle-free check-in process while mingling with other furry friends. To make the experience even more enjoyable for humans, the airline's staff chefs prepare in-flight meals onsite.