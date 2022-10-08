Northern districts at risk of flooding due to heavy rain in India

A fisherman on a banana raft on the river during flooding. Chilmari, Kurigram district. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The weather forecast models have indicated the possibility of heavy rains in the states of Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Coochbihar and Assam in West Bengal of India for the next five days.

Because of the imminent rainfall, there is a strong possibility that Teesta river water will start flowing above the flood line from Monday, weather expert Mustafa Kamal Paulash told The Business Standard Saturday (8 October).

He also warned of flooding in coastal districts and upazilas adjacent to branches of Teesta from Tuesday.

"Riverside upazilas of Jamalpur, Sherpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha districts on the banks of Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are likely to be affected by floods from Tuesday onwards," he added.

