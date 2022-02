The newly elected executive committee of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) held its first meeting at Times Media Limited building in the Tejgaon industrial area of the capital on Saturday.

NOAB President AK Azad presided over the meeting.

Noab formed its new executive committee at the annual general meeting on 4 December last year.

The meeting reelected Times Media Managing Director AK Azad as the president.