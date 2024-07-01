9th Wage Board: Appellate Division to hear Noab president's arguments on 4 August

Court

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 02:47 pm

Related News

9th Wage Board: Appellate Division to hear Noab president's arguments on 4 August

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 02:47 pm
Supreme Court. Photo: UNB
Supreme Court. Photo: UNB

The Appellate Division has asked Newspaper Owners Association (Noab) President AK Azad to present his arguments on whether the newspaper owners should pay the income tax of the journalists and employees or whether the journalists should pay it.

He has been asked to present his statement either personally or through his lawyer on 4 August.

A 3-judge appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan gave the order today (1 July) during a hearing of a leave to appeal petition of the Ministry of Information and the Cabinet Division against the High Court judgment on the income tax payment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Advocate Sameeran Mallick appeared on behalf of Bangladesh News Agency (BSS), the writ petitioner. Advocate on record Sadhan Kumar Banik represented the other side.

On 24 July 2023, the High Court gave a judgment in favour of the employees in response to a writ petition of BSS Employees Association challenging the recommendation of the cabinet committee on 9th Wage Broad Award curtailing the existing facilities of newspaper employees regarding their income tax payment on salaries by newspaper employers.

After declaring the recommendations of the High Court panel regarding gratuity and income tax of journalists and employees invalid, a Chamber Court sent the leave to appeal to the Appellate Division without suspending the decision given by the High Court.

Earlier on 18 February, the Appellate Division sided with the Newspaper Owners Association on whether the owners should pay the income tax of the journalists and employees working in the newspaper or the journalists should pay it.

Bangladesh / Top News

Noab / Appellate Division / court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

58m | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Biden Campaign Raises $27 Million in Funds after Debate

Biden Campaign Raises $27 Million in Funds after Debate

43m | Videos
How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?

How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?

1h | Videos
Fujifilm once struggled to sell cameras. Now, it can't keep up with demand

Fujifilm once struggled to sell cameras. Now, it can't keep up with demand

3h | Videos
If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

18h | Videos