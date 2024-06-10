Proposed budget like a sacrificial lamb: Economist Wahiduddin

Economist Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud speaking at the Economy Chart and Proposed Budget 2024-25 organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and Sampadak Parishad today (10 June). Photo: Collected

The proposed budget can be termed a sacrificial lamb as its hands and feet are tied and there's no opportunity to move, economist Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud said today (10 June).

Speaking at the Economy Chart and Proposed Budget 2024-25 organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and Sampadak Parishad, he pointed out a number of issues plaguing the economy and the budget.

"The proposed budget is stifled by issues of internal inflation, shortfall in revenue collection, stagnation in export and remittance flow, disorder in the capital market and banking sector, rampant corruption, irregularity in government expenditure, wastage and unaccountability, pressure to pay interest on foreign and domestic debt."

He said there was now fragility in the overall economy.

The proposed budget also envisages borrowing to meet the deficit at half of the loan interest payments. It seems that the budget may fall into a debt trap. economist Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud

"It was not possible to make a budget befitting the size of a country like Bangladesh due to the low rate of revenue collection. So expenditure has to be reduced," he said.

He said if inflation and foreign exchange balance were taken into account, then the deficit would be large.

"As a result, spending on social security, education, health and development cannot be done. On top of this is the huge burden of subsidies and capacity charges of the power sector."

He said a large part of the budget deficit had to be met with loans from banks. There were also fears over printing new money, which "is dangerous".

"Again, credit growth in the private sector is estimated at 9%. On the other hand, defaulted loans are continuously increasing. This reduces the opportunity to give new loans. In this situation, the private sector investment estimated in the budget is unrealistic," Wahiduddin said.

He also said the global economic crisis wasn't the only issue and warned of a debt trap.

"There are already fundamental problems within the country. The extremely low revenue collection rate has been consistently neglected despite the country's great weakness in the economy.

"Borrowing from domestic and foreign sources has continued. The proposed budget also envisages borrowing to meet the deficit at half of the loan interest payments. It seems that the budget may fall into a debt trap."

The economist said the country's banking sector was in an unregulated and vulnerable state.