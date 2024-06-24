Police Service Association's reaction to graft reports unacceptable, defends corrupt officials: Noab

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:46 pm

Related News

Police Service Association's reaction to graft reports unacceptable, defends corrupt officials: Noab

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:46 pm
Police Service Association&#039;s reaction to graft reports unacceptable, defends corrupt officials: Noab

The Bangladesh Police Service Association's (BPSA) reaction to the recent media reports on alleged corruption of former and current police officials is unacceptable, the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (Noab) said today (24 June).

The association's reaction provides moral support to corrupt officials, Noab said in a statement.

"If there is any error in reporting the news, it is the responsibility of the concerned news media. In this regard, if necessary, the institution or individual concerned can approach the Press Council following the appropriate rules and regulations," Noab said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Instead, Noab said the media has been "threatened to be more careful in publishing any kind of report about the Bangladesh Police Force in the future, which the Noab believes is against the practice of independent media and impartial journalism".

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild Bangladesh expressed concern over BPSA's statement on graft reports in the media.

In a statement today, the Editors Guild said such statements casting blame on the media create an "atmosphere that threatens independent journalism in the society". 

"The Editors Guild feels that the statement made by the Police Service Association with sweeping accusations is an unwarranted and callous attack on independent media and impartial journalistic practices," reads the statement.

Police Service Association condemns media 'smear' campaign

On 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it described as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

The association claimed that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading, and urged the media to exercise greater caution when publishing any reports about the Bangladesh Police Force in the future.

The association's statement came amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) inquiry into the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

There have been media reports also on unusually huge assets by former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

Top News

Noab / Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

10h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

10h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

6h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

3h | Videos
Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

3h | Videos
Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

4h | Videos