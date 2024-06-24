Police Service Association's reaction to graft reports unacceptable, defends corrupt officials: Noab

The Bangladesh Police Service Association's (BPSA) reaction to the recent media reports on alleged corruption of former and current police officials is unacceptable, the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (Noab) said today (24 June).

The association's reaction provides moral support to corrupt officials, Noab said in a statement.

"If there is any error in reporting the news, it is the responsibility of the concerned news media. In this regard, if necessary, the institution or individual concerned can approach the Press Council following the appropriate rules and regulations," Noab said.

Instead, Noab said the media has been "threatened to be more careful in publishing any kind of report about the Bangladesh Police Force in the future, which the Noab believes is against the practice of independent media and impartial journalism".

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild Bangladesh expressed concern over BPSA's statement on graft reports in the media.

In a statement today, the Editors Guild said such statements casting blame on the media create an "atmosphere that threatens independent journalism in the society".

"The Editors Guild feels that the statement made by the Police Service Association with sweeping accusations is an unwarranted and callous attack on independent media and impartial journalistic practices," reads the statement.

On 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it described as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

The association claimed that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading, and urged the media to exercise greater caution when publishing any reports about the Bangladesh Police Force in the future.

The association's statement came amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) inquiry into the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

There have been media reports also on unusually huge assets by former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.