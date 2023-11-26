No way to compromise with arsonists: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government will take proper action against those who are engaged in arson violence in the public interest.

"I think there is no scope to compromise with those who burn people, damage the properties of the people and national assets," she said.

Hasina said this while unveiling the results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations online.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of all 11 education boards to the premier at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban.

Later, chairmen of the nine general education boards, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board handed over the result statistics of their respective boards.

Hasina said the BNP and its allies faced no problem as long as they were carrying out political programmes properly. Their image rather got better.

"But they've got alienated completely from the people after carrying out terrorist activities," she said.

The PM questioned what the government should do with those who are engaged in arson violence or who order or provide finance for the arson violence.

"Will we receive them with floral wreaths or will the law enforcement agencies take proper action against them? If we don't take action against them, they will continue the arson violence," she said.

Hasina also criticised those who question the move to arrest the arsonists.

"I see many people saying why they were arrested but they don't call them arson terrorists and killers of police and humans," she said.

She hoped that good sense will prevail among the trouble makers.

The prime minister asked the Education Ministry to think about an alternative system for the students who couldn't sit for the annual examinations due to strike and blockade programmes.

She extended sincere thanks to all concerned in publishing the results of HSC and equivalent exams within 60 days (the stipulated time).

Hasina said her government is putting importance to research, science and technology education.

"We're paying special attention to attracting our students to science and technology education," she said.

She said an initiative has been taken to establish a government technical school and college in every upazila. Besides, four engineering colleges, 23 polytechnic institutes, four women polytechnic institutes and two new survey institutes are being established.

The PM greeted the students who succeeded in the exams and their guardians as well as teachers and other staff of the educational institutes.

Referring to the unsuccessful candidates, she asked them not to be upset rather take better preparation for the next time. "There is nothing to be upset," she said.

The prime minister requested the guardians and teachers to show empathy towards unsuccessful students and motivate them to pay more attention to study.

Talking about the transgender community, the PM asked the authorities of schools and colleges not to humiliate or neglect the third gender people in case of giving jobs or enrolment in the institutes.

She also called upon the guardians not to think of the third gender child as unwanted in the society, rather think of them as a member of the family and ensure equal scopes for them.

Focusing on the AL government's success in the education sector, she said they raised the literacy rate to 76.08 percent now from 45 percent, facing natural disasters, arson violence and Covid-19 pandemic since 2009.

This year a total of 13, 74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6, 98,135 are boys and 6, 76,353 are girls.

Some 5,097 educational institutes --- 1,758 junior secondary and 2, 629 secondary schools, 226 school and colleges, 379 colleges, 105 degree colleges-- were enlisted under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) during the three consecutive terms of Awami League government.