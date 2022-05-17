No sacrificial animal import this year: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 06:42 pm

Related News

No sacrificial animal import this year: Minister

Online sales of cattle will continue beside in-person sales in the cattle market

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 06:42 pm
Representational image. Photo/Collected
Representational image. Photo/Collected

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has said no sacrificial animals will be imported from abroad ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year as the country has an adequate supply of locally-reared cattle.

"We have an adequate supply of locally-reared cattle to meet the demand. Instructions have been issued to various agencies to remain alert to prevent bringing cattle from abroad," he said while addressing journalists from Fisheries and Livestock Journalists Forum (FLJF) at the secretariat building Tuesday (17 May).

"The Covid situation is almost normal this year. Unlike last year, the cattle farmers will not have to go back with animals. They can sell them at a reasonable price, the minister said.

The minister noted that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure animal sacrifice in a healthy manner.

"Like previous years, there will be a veterinary doctor in the Qurbani hut. Buyers and farmers can seek help from the doctor if needed. Mobile Court will also be conducted to prevent unpleasant incidents," He added.

The minister said that online sales of cattle will continue beside in-person sales in the cattle market.

On the price of beef, he said, "We have sold beef for Tk 550, why can't they? The minister asked.

Top News

Cattle / Cattle farmers / Qurbanir Haat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

8h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

8h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

9h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

10h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

21h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives