No sacrificial animal import this year: Minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has said no sacrificial animals will be imported from abroad ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year as the country has an adequate supply of locally-reared cattle.

"We have an adequate supply of locally-reared cattle to meet the demand. Instructions have been issued to various agencies to remain alert to prevent bringing cattle from abroad," he said while addressing journalists from Fisheries and Livestock Journalists Forum (FLJF) at the secretariat building Tuesday (17 May).

"The Covid situation is almost normal this year. Unlike last year, the cattle farmers will not have to go back with animals. They can sell them at a reasonable price, the minister said.

The minister noted that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure animal sacrifice in a healthy manner.

"Like previous years, there will be a veterinary doctor in the Qurbani hut. Buyers and farmers can seek help from the doctor if needed. Mobile Court will also be conducted to prevent unpleasant incidents," He added.

The minister said that online sales of cattle will continue beside in-person sales in the cattle market.

On the price of beef, he said, "We have sold beef for Tk 550, why can't they? The minister asked.