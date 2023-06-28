Ctg 'smart' cattle markets fail to deliver on cashless transactions

Bangladesh

Abu Azad
28 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:37 pm

Related News

Ctg 'smart' cattle markets fail to deliver on cashless transactions

Many customers were reluctant to embrace cashless transactions

Abu Azad
28 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:37 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Chattogram City Corporation and the Bangladesh Bank had announced the transformation of two cattle markets in the port city into 'smart haats', promising a range of services and declaring that transactions would be conducted 'cashless'.

However, with Eid-ul-Adha just days away, most of the promised cashless services have not been implemented.

On the other hand, many customers have also shown a reluctance to embrace cashless transactions.

On 20 June, the authorities announced plans to introduce cashless transactions at Chattogram's Sagarika and Noor Nagar cattle markets. The plans included the establishment of ATM booths, agent banking, mail banking, and mobile financial services (MFS) at the cattle markets.

While the operation of the 'smart haat' commenced on 25 June at the Sagarika cattle market, activities at the Noor Nagar cattle market started on 27 June.

An on-site visit to the Sagarika cattle market on Tuesday (27 June) revealed a disappointing reality.

Only customers of Islami Bank were able to conduct transactions at the ATM booths, leaving customers of other banks unable to withdraw money by using their debit or credit cards.

Islami Bank officials said around Tk2 crore was transacted in their booth on Monday and around Tk50 lakh on Tuesday until 12 pm.

However, individuals associated with the cattle market said that the amount transacted digitally is not significant in comparison with the number of cattle being sold in the market.

At around 12 noon, a customer named Ashraful Islam attempted to withdraw money from the ATM booth located at Sagarika cattle market using his City Bank debit card. However, he was unsuccessful in his transaction and received no assistance even after approaching the officials at the booth.

"I came to the market with both cash and my debit card. Now, I require additional money to purchase a cow, but my card is not functioning at the ATM booth here. The officials are also unable to offer any solutions," he expressed.

Mohammad Mostafa, the officer in charge of agent banking at Islami Bank in the cattle market, stated, "Although the booth operations were supposed to commence on June 20, we have been here since Sunday (June 25). I am unaware of the issues plaguing the ATM booth."

Rabiul Islam, a cattle trader from Kushtia, said that he had conducted transactions worth Tk10 lakh so far at the smart haat booth. "However, those who are not customers of Islami Bank are unable to avail themselves of the service."

Arif Billah Chowdhury, one of the leaseholders of the Sagarika cattle market, stated that besides the main market, there are around six additional markets in Sagarika. However, the digital transactions conducted in these markets are minimal compared to the cash transactions taking place.

A similar situation unfolded at the Noor Nagar cattle market, where only United Commercial Bank (UCB) customers could deposit money at the booths, but no withdrawal facility was available.

Customers at the Noor Nagar cattle market expressed their dissatisfaction, noting that they could only deposit money at the booth set up by United Commercial Bank (UCB) but were unable to withdraw funds.

Mohammad Rafiq, a member of the Noor Nagar cattle market management committee, said, "People have limited knowledge about cashless transactions and thus refrain from using them. Furthermore, there are no officials available for customers to address their issues."

Meanwhile, the management of MFS services was noticeably absent from both markets.

Despite the installation of fake banknote detection machines by certain public and private banks at cattle markets, there appears to be a lack of interest among people in utilising them.

Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam, chief executive officer of the Chattogram City Corporation, said, "The central bank was expected to ensure that customers benefit from cashless transactions. However, we are unaware of the reasons why this has not been achieved."

Chattogram / Cattle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2h | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

1d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

18h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

17h | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

4h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production