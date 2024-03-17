No contact with Somali pirates, all crew members safe: Marine Officers Association

MV Abdullah. File Photo: Shipspotting
MV Abdullah. File Photo: Shipspotting

No contact has been made with the Somali pirates who hijacked the MV Abdullah as of yet, officials of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association said today (17 March).

"All crew members are safe on the hijacked vessel," the association's General Secretary Shakhawat Hossain told The Business Standard. 

He further said the vessel is still holding her latest position at about 40 miles South of Garacad Port, which is four miles from the shore.

MV Abdullah was hijacked by pirates last week while transporting coal from Maputo Port in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE.

Meanwhile, a ship from the European Maritime Forces and a warship from the Indian Navy sought permission to launch a rescue operation for the crew members right after Somali pirates hijacked MV Abdullah, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opted against any armed intervention.

SR Shipping, the vessel's owner, also was not for such an operation fearing the potential loss of the crew members' lives.

The ship owners on Thursday said although the pirates have not communicated with them, they have initiated their rescue procedure.

Mohammad Idris, a sailor who experienced the hijacking of MV Jahan Moni by Somali pirates in 2010, recounted that it took the pirates 26 days to issue a ransom demand to the ship owner after seizing control of the vessel. 

"This tactic aims to exert pressure on the families of the sailors and the ship owner. Even after making their demand, they continue to prolong the negotiation process," he explained.

