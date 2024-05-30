Business Climate Index of Bangladesh worst in 3 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 03:58 pm

The logo of MCCI. Photo: Collected
The Business Climate Index dropped below 60 for the first time in three years since the index launched during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh scored 58.75 on the index in 2023. 

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI conducted the survey in a bid to understand the overall business environment in the country.

Any score below 60 score means businesses in the country are facing many challenges.

In 2022, the score was 61.95.

Tax policies and services, access to land, financing, and disproportionate distribution of facilities were the main issues that dragged the index, said speakers at an event today (30 May).

North Bengal businessmen found things to have been consistently upward, while Chattogram businessmen the opposite.

