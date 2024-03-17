Foreign ministry had refused permission to EU, Indian Navy warships to rescue MV Abdullah

A ship from the European Maritime Forces and a warship from the Indian Navy immediately sought permission to launch a rescue operation for the crew members right after Somalian pirates hijacked MV Abdullah, but the foreign ministry opted against any armed intervention.

SR Shipping, the vessel's owner, also wasn't for such an operation fearing the potential loss of the 23 crew members' lives.

"Conducting a military operation always carries the risk of casualties on board. Given that the ship owner has agreed to pay the ransom, there was no need for such action," said Rear Admiral (retd) Khorshed Alam, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' maritime unit.

He also highlighted the lack of records indicating successful rescues of abducted sailors unharmed through military operations.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, confirmed the refusal to authorise a military operation on MV Abdullah.

"The safety of our crew members is our top priority. We couldn't afford to risk the lives of our sailors, so we declined the proposal for a rescue operation," he said.

Karim also mentioned ongoing efforts to establish contact with the pirates through various international agencies despite not receiving any ransom demand from them yet.

He also said the ship's captain communicated by satellite phone with the company today (17 March).

"He informed us that all the crew members are fine and the pirates are behaving well with the hostages", said Meherul.