NHRC criticizes police inaction over Narail teacher harassment

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Public Security Division to take action against the responsible police personnel upon investigation over their inaction in the incident of humiliation of a teacher in Narail.

The commission has also asked the division under the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit a report by 29 July.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (28 June), the Human Rights Commission said the incident of putting a garland of shoes on a teacher of Hindu religion on allegation of blasphemy was undesirable in a country of communal harmony like Bangladesh.

"This incident has tarnished the human dignity of a person. Moreover, it is not clear how such an unfortunate situation arose in the presence of the police," the statement voiced concern.

The Khulna Divisional Commissioner has also been directed to send a report to the commission investigating the incident.

