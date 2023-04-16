New Super Market Fire: Eid bonuses, festival aspirations hang in balance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 02:40 pm

New Super Market Fire: Eid bonuses, festival aspirations hang in balance

Traders insist that a seating arrangement be made so they can continue selling whatever wares they have left.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As shopkeepers take stock of what is left following the fire which broke out at the New Super Market, adjacent to Dhaka College in the capital, the question being repeated is how Eid bonuses will be cleared. 

Anwar Hossain of Fatema Pant House told The Business Standard said, "We have had about Tk1.5 lakh in sales since Thursday. Part of my shop was burnt. We want it to be opened before Eid. We have a monthly expenditure. Besides, how will I give the bonus this month?"

Traders insist that a seating arrangement be made so they can continue selling whatever wares they have left.

Md Tushar Hossain of Shikdar Garments told TBS that Tk15,000-20,000 were sold every day. He said sales had been good since the 20th Ramadan. 

Although there was no fire in the shop, almost half of the goods were damaged due to the water.

"We would like to have seats so we can continue selling," he said. 

Md Mohsin, another shop owner, said he had daily sales of more than Tk1.5 lakh. When the fire broke out, he had goods worth Tk15-16 lakh.

"Even if I am allowed to sit and conduct sales, I don't have any money to get new goods. I still have to pay around five installments. 

"I need about Tk3 lakh to pay salaries, bonuses and rent on Eid. How will I pay my six employees now," he said.

Shopkeepers and city corporations were still busy cleaning the market on Sunday afternoon.

Aside from asking they be allowed to do business for the next few days, shopkeepers also demanded they be provided capital to set up the business.

 

