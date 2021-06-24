New army chief SM Shafiuddin adorned with rank badge of General

Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was adorned with the rank badge of 'General' in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Thursday morning.

"Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan adorned the new army chief with the rank badge of General," PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told UNB.

After the badge-adorning ceremony, the Prime Minister congratulated the new army chief with a bouquet and wished him success, he said.

Shafiuddin Ahmed also greeted the Prime Minister by presenting a bouquet.

Photo :UNB

PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Force Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Director General of Special Security Force (SSF) Major General Md. Majibur Rahman and PM's military secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were, among others, present.

On June 10 last, Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Quartermaster General of the Bangladesh Army, was named as the new chief of the army staff for the next three years with effect from June 24, 2021.

Shafiuddin was commissioned into the army in the 9th Bangladesh Military Academy Long Course on December 23, 1983 in the infantry corps.