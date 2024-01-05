Natore-4: Independent candidate's election camp set on fire

A group of people set fire to the camp in Haroa area of Banpara municipality of the upazila.

An election camp of Asif Abdullah Shovon, an independent candidate from the Natore-4 constituency, was set on fire in Natore's Baraigram upazila.

Miscreants set fire to the camp in the Haroa area of Banpara municipality of the upazila.

The camp's furniture was damaged in the fire.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Sirajul Islam, in charge of Banpara Police Investigation Centre, said police visited the spot and collected evidence.

Over the past few weeks, Natore has witnessed a surge in violence between candidates nominated by the Awami League and independent candidates, revolving around campaigns for the 12th parliamentary elections.

Supporters from both sides have levied accusations against each other, citing targeted attacks aimed at disrupting the election campaigns.