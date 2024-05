Bangladesh has ranked 109th out of 119 economies in the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024. Bangladesh scored 3.19 out of 7 which was also the lowest among the five South Asian countries assessed in the index. India led from South Asia, ranking 39th with a score of 4.25, followed by Sri Lanka at 76, with 3.69, Pakistan at 101 with 3.41 and Nepal at 105 with 3.34.