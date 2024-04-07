Nathan Bom, the DU fine arts graduate behind KNF

The shocking series of bank robberies and kidnapping in the past two days has brought the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), led by Nathan Lanchew Bom, to the forefront of public consciousness.

Born in 1980, Nathen Bom is a resident of the Bandarbans, though neighbour of Nathan Bom from Eden Para told Prothom Alo in May 2022 that Nathan has not been seen in the area for three months.

His location is still unknown.

His education is mainstream: he is a graduate of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

His wife is a local teacher and works as a family planner, and they have one child.

During his academic years he is said to have been associated with various organisations, starting with the Pahari Chhatra Parishad, supported by Jana Samhati Samiti and led by Santu Larma.

Notably, he made a sculpture of MN Larma at Larma Square in Khagrachhari post the Hill Tracts Peace Accord, garnering recognition as an artist since its inauguration in 2000.

MN Larma was a well-known Chakma political activist who worked for the rights of the Hill Tracts people.

In the 2018 Bangladesh general elections, Bom became the first politician from the Bom community to collect nomination papers for the 300th Jatiya Sangsad constituency. His nomination, however, was cancelled.

He has also written several books about the Bom community, garnering a reputation as an author as well.

The KNF evolved from the Kuki-Chin National Development Organization (KNDO), founded in 2008 to uplift underprivileged ethnic minorities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Over time, the KNDO transformed into an armed group, eventually becoming the KNF in 2017.

The KNF has been active on social media platforms like Facebook, showing their armed training and making demands for a separate state.

They have also called for international intervention to support the formation of their new state

They want to establish a separate government in nine upazilas of the Chittagong Hill Tracts: Baghaichari, Barkal, Belaichari and Jurachari upazilas of Rangamati hill district and Ruma, Thanchi, Alikadam and Rowangchhari upazilas under Bandarban.

Peace negotiations with the KNF began with a discussion on 29 May 2023, aiming to reintegrate the armed organisation KNF into civilian life.

Subsequently, the Peace Establishment Committee was formed comprising 18 members on 9 June of the same year.

Despite several virtual meetings and two rounds of direct dialogue held on 5 November 2023, and 5 March 2024, the KNF persisted in its armed activities, violating agreements made in two memoranda of understanding regarding abstention and other matters, Bandarban Hill District Council Chairman and Convener of the Peace Establishment Committee Kya Shai Hla said.

The latest of these incidents involving multiple bank robberies and a kidnapping has resulted in an operation from multiple law enforcement and military wings into the CHT area in an effort to capture their members or disrupt their activities.

Despite this, local officials and residents expressed apprehension about the potential impact of the KNF's activities on the community's safety and livelihoods and have requested more security arrangements in their areas.