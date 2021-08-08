Names of many people revealed by Pori, Piasha and Mou: CID official 

Names of many people from various professions are being found after interrogating actor Pori Moni, models Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter, said an official of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"We are analysing information and the names collected from the actor and models," Sheikh Omar Faruk, additional deputy inspector general of CID.

The drives were carried out on Saturday on the houses of Pori Moni, Piasha and Mou. Laptop, mobile phones, other devices and their vehicles were seized during the drives, he said while talking to reporters on Sunday.

Police are trying to collect more information about the revealed people, said the official.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital. The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes.

Later, based on Pori Moni's information, RAB conducted another raid at Raj's residence at Banani area on Wednesday night.