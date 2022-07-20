Mymensingh accident: Truck driver placed on 2-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Mymensingh accident: Truck driver placed on 2-day remand

Truck driver Md Raju Ahmed alias Shipon was arrested from Savar on Monday

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Mymensingh accident: Truck driver placed on 2-day remand

A Mymensingh court has granted two-day remand to the driver of the truck that killed a pregnant woman along with her husband and daughter on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on 16 July.

Magistrate Md Tajul Islam Sohag of Mymensingh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court 3 granted the remand Wednesday after police produced the driver in court with a five-day remand plea.

Truck driver Md Raju Ahmed alias Shipon was arrested from Savar on Monday (18 July).

On 16 July, a couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila. 

The deceased are Jahangir Alam, 42, his wife Ratna Begum, 32 and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, hailing from Raimoni area of Trishal upazila.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a girl soon after the accident. Hearing the baby's cries, bystanders realised she was still alive and rushed her to the Trishal Upazila Health Complex, from where she was transferred to Mymensingh CBMCB Hospital. After examination, it was found that she had a fracture in one of her arms.

Top News

Truck driver / Mymensingh road crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

16m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

21m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership