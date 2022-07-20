Mymensingh accident: Truck driver placed on 2-day remand

A Mymensingh court has granted two-day remand to the driver of the truck that killed a pregnant woman along with her husband and daughter on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on 16 July.

Magistrate Md Tajul Islam Sohag of Mymensingh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court 3 granted the remand Wednesday after police produced the driver in court with a five-day remand plea.

Truck driver Md Raju Ahmed alias Shipon was arrested from Savar on Monday (18 July).

On 16 July, a couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila.

The deceased are Jahangir Alam, 42, his wife Ratna Begum, 32 and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, hailing from Raimoni area of Trishal upazila.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a girl soon after the accident. Hearing the baby's cries, bystanders realised she was still alive and rushed her to the Trishal Upazila Health Complex, from where she was transferred to Mymensingh CBMCB Hospital. After examination, it was found that she had a fracture in one of her arms.