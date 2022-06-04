Truck driver held after engineer’s death in Bagerhat road crash

Crime

UNB
04 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 09:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police arrested the driver of a truck that killed an engineer in Bagerhat on 22 May while driving the vehicle after taking drugs. 
 
The arrestee was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 30, son of Eskandar Sheikh from Rampal upazila, an assistant of the truck driver, said police. 
 
Tipped off, he was arrested from Gaola union in Mollahat upazila on Friday evening, said KM Ariful Haque, superintendent of Bagerhat police at a press briefing on Saturday. 
 
On 22 May, the truck hit the motorcycle of Moshiur Rahman, 45, an engineer of Local Government Initiative on Climate Change, breaking the barricade of Munshiganj bridge toll plaza. 
 
He was declared dead when taken to Bagerhat district hospital. 
 
Ariful Haque said Mizanur was driving the truck instead of the driver and another assistant was seating beside him when the accident occurred. 
 
He was driving the truck in high speed fearing that someone had spotted him while taking drugs, said the SP. 
 
The truck has been seized and the accused will be produced before court after completing legal procedures, he said. 

Comments

