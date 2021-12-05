Omicron variant: West Bengal takes strict measures for Bangladeshi truck drivers 

After cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant were detected in India on Thursday, the West Bengal government has taken measures to quarantine the truck drivers in the border areas.

The measures include- conduct RTPCR tests, restrict the movement of trucks carrying various commodities from Bangladesh, through Indo-Bangladesh border, in several districts including Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district and Ghojadanga in Basirhat, Malda, Murshidabad and several other places, reports Indian Economic Times.

West Bengal shares around 2,216.7 km-long border with Bangladesh and that covers 10 of the 23 districts of the state

Trucks carrying several commodities ply daily between both the countries through several districts in Bengal, with the most significant being the Petrapole.

Petrapole in West Bengal is the border checkpoint between India and Bangladesh, located in North 24 Parganas district's Bongaon.

Petrapole border is the only land port in south Bengal. It is known to be the largest land customs station in Asia. There is huge traffic of truckloads of commodities travelling to both sides of the border.

"If someone is entering India, RTPCR, done before 72 hours, is compulsory. It is applicable for truck drivers and all others, whoever is coming from Bangladesh. We have formed a dedicated team for random check-up of test reports of the people who are travelling to India. If people are travelling from Bangladesh with Business and Medical visas, they are allowed to enter India. However, if they test positive, they are sent to quarantine. Apart from these two visas, the rest, who are testing Positive, are sent back to Bangladesh. Dedicated team is also checking fake reports," Manager of Land Port Authority of India in Petrapole, Kamalesh Saini said.

North 24 Parganas district administration is also keeping vigil in the Indo-Bangladesh bordering region with the Omicron variant of the virus entering India.

North 24 Parganas DM Sumit Gupta said, "We are screening people as they are entering India and positive patients are sent back to Bangladesh for treatment. The people who are testing negative are allowed. However, Bangladesh was in high alert till two day's back."

Other bordering districts are also on vigil to prevent and state government is following the SOPs given by the Centre. Malda district bordering Bangladesh, is an important check point through which trucks full of various essential commodities travel to both the countries.

"We have created a pool of drivers who have been isolated and not allowed to get in touch with the public. They are staying in quarantine in an isolated place- a building owned by the Export Association. This pool of drivers are plying between India and Bangladesh everyday. They are not allowed to move around in India. When they will be released after 15-20 days, RTPCR tests will be done before that. This process was introduced during the peak of pandemic and has been reintroduced now. Normal visa and passport holders from Bangladesh coming to India have been stopped, Malda District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra told.

Several measures have been taken up by the state government at Basirhat, another significant border. There are two Indo-Bangladesh checkpoints in Basirhat- Ghojadanga and Hemnagar land port.

"We are following the state government generated SOPs from December 1, 8 am and we are strictly following the SOPs. We are following the protocols and the health staff have been deployed at Ghojadanga and Hemnagar Port. The samples are being collected by the health staff and are being sent to the government-run National Medical College & Hospital for testing," Dr Sujay Vishnu, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH), Basirhat Health District told.