Mymensingh accident: Truck driver arrested from Savar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 09:16 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The driver of the truck that killed a pregnant woman along with her husband and daughter on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on Saturday, has been arrested from Savar.

ANM Imran Uddin Khan, assistant director of RAB's media wing, said the elite force arrested truck driver Raju Ahmed Shipon on Monday.

The RAB official said details regarding the arrest will be disclosed in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Saturday (16 July), a couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila. 

The deceased are Jahangir Alam (42), his wife Ratna Begum (32) and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, hailing from Raimoni area of Trishal upazila.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a newborn girl soon after the accident.

Hearing the baby's cries, bystanders realised she was still alive and rushed her to the Trishal Upazila Health Complex, from where she was admitted to Mymensingh CBMCB Hospital. After examination, it was found that she had a fracture in one of her arms.

She is currently admitted to another hospital in Mymensingh, under the care of paediatrician Dr Kamruzzaman.
 

