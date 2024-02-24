Myanmar trying to wage war against Bangladesh: RAB DG

The Myanmar junta has long been trying to wage a war against Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain said today (24 February).

"Myanmar has been instigating Bangladesh, starting from the influx of Rohingyas. However, it is the prime minister's tenacity and wisdom to never engage in war because joining the war now means the end of the country," the RAB DG told reporters at an event in Gopalganj's Kashiani upazila, reports Prothom Alo.