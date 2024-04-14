MV Abdullah en route to Dubai's Hamriya port, families of sailors await reunion

The Bangladeshi flagged ship MV Abdullah, with 23 sailors, is now en route to Al Hamriya port in UAE after being released from the captivity of Somali pirates.

Kabir Group, owner of MV Abdullah, said the ship is expected to arrive at Al Hamriya port within the next week.

On 12 March, the Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to Dubai, was captured by Somali pirates, along with 23 sailors.

After 33 days in captivity, the vessel was released early today (14 April) upon ransom payment. Following negotiations with the pirates, a small aircraft dropped waterproof bags filled with dollars into the sea as part of the agreement.

Kabir group did not confirm the ransom amount paid to free the sailors.

The pirates disembarked from the ship around 12:08am on Sunday, Somalia time (3:08am Bangladesh time). At that time, MV Abdullah was escorted by two warships on either side as it departed from the Somali coast.

Kabir Group Media Advisor Mizanul Islam told TBS, "The pirates disembarked after receiving the ransom. MV Abdullah is currently on its way to the Al Hamriya port.

"It will take about a week to reach there. Decision on how the sailor will reach Bangladesh will be made following the ship's arrival in Dubai. Further details will be provided in a press conference on Sunday afternoon."

In a video clip of the ransom being paid, sailors were seen lined up on the deck of the ship, with pirates positioned behind them while wielding weapons. Upon receiving a signal, the sailors raised their hands.

Once it was confirmed that all sailors were alive, a bag of dollars was dropped from a small aircraft. Meanwhile, pirates awaited in a speedboat adjacent to the ship, swiftly retrieving the bag from the water. Approximately eight hours later, they left the vessel.

A European Union naval warship was in close proximity to the hostage ship when the ransom was paid.

Abu Bakar Siddique, brother of hostage sailor Mosharraf Hussain Shakeel, told The Business Standard, "We received word from Kabir Group at 4 am today that all sailors, including my brother, have been freed. We have endured immense stress for over a month, with our Eid overshadowed by anxiety. However, we are grateful to Kabir Group and the government for swiftly securing the release of the sailors."

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association President Captain Anam Chowdhury said, "The safe return of the hostage sailors has undoubtedly brought relief to everyone."

In 2010, the same company's ship, MV Jahan Moni, was held captive by pirates for 100 days. Mohammad Idris, a sailor on that ship, told TBS that the ransom was similarly delivered to Somali pirates at that time.