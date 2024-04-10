MV Abdullah sailors offer Eid prayers on ship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 09:46 pm

The sailors offered prayers on the hatch of the MV Abdullah this afternoon (10 April) with the permission of the pirates, officials of the owner of the ship, KSRM Group, and the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association confirmed the matter to the Business Standard

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 23 Bangladeshi sailors of the MV Abdullah ship, who are being held hostage by Somali pirates, have offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

The sailors offered prayers on the hatch of the MV Abdullah this afternoon (10 April) with the permission of the pirates, officials of the owner of the ship, KSRM Group, and the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association confirmed the matter to the Business Standard.

KSRM Group has provided TBS with a picture which shows the sailors offering Eid prayers on the ship's hatch, spreading tarpaulin. The sailors are wearing punjabis and caps.

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers's Association President Captain Anam Chowdhury said, "Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Somalia today. The sailors held hostage on the MV Abdullah ship offered Eid prayers on the ship. We got confirmation of this from the sailors.

"The sailors are doing well. There is also a lot of progress in their rescue process. Hopefully, it will be possible to bring them back to the country soon," he added.

Earlier on 12 March, Somali pirates took control of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah in the Indian Ocean. Somali pirates boarded the ship at 1:30pm Bangladesh time while it was on its way from Maputo port in Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates. The ship is carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal. All 23 sailors on board are Bangladeshi.

