Mustafizur Rahman next Bangladesh high-commissioner to India

The government has decided to appoint Md Mustafizur Rahman as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India replacing Muhammad Imran.

Mustafizur is currently serving as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland, reads a press release of the foreign ministry.

Ambassador Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his distinguished diplomatic career, he has served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Paris, New York, Geneva and Kolkata. He has also served as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore.

Besides, he occupied various positions primarily in the United Nations Wing.

Rahman is a medical graduate from Sir Salimullah Medical College of Dhaka. He also obtained a Masters in Public International Law from University of London, UK and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the International Institute of Public Administration (IIAP), France.

He is married and blessed with two sons.