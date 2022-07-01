Murdered student Abrar’s brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test

Faiyaj, the brother of murdered BUET student Abrar Fahad, has passed the admission test for the varsity's engineering courses for 2021-22 session.

Abrar was tortured to death by some Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders on Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) premises three years ago.

His brother Faiyaj has secured 450th position in the admission test result, the result of which was published on Thursday, and will get a chance to study mechanical engineering at the university.

Faiyaj said, "I will make the final decision after discussing the same with my family."

His mother, Rokeya Khatun, however, said that she was reluctant to send her second son to Buet.

In 2019, Abrar, then 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death by some Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.

He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7, after he was taken to room No-2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.

On October 7, Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a complaint at the Chawkbazar police station accusing 19 people of her son's death, following which a murder case was registered.

On November 13, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case Wahiduzzaman submitted a chargesheet against some 25 accused.

On September 15, 2020, the court framed charges against the accused.

The court recorded the statements of 47 of the 60 witnesses in the case.

On March 14, 2021, the arrested 22 accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Three of them – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim – however remained absconding.

On December 8 last year, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 of them to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing Abrar in October 2019.

On January 6, some of the convicts moved the High Court against the trial court's judgment.