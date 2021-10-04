Municipality mayors, commissioners to be relieved after 5-yr term: Govt

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 04:51 pm

File photo of cabinet meeting/PID
The Cabinet has approved a draft law with the provision that the mayor and commissioners of the municipality will have to step down after a five-year term, even if the next election is not held.

The draft law named Local Government (Municipality) (Amended) Act 2021 was approved on Monday at a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam briefed the media following the meeting. 

"If the (municipality) election is not possible, then the government can nominate and appoint an administrator. However, the term of the administrator will not be more than 6 months," he said.

Under the present law, mayors and commissioners can continue their work despite the expiration of the term until the newly elected person takes charge.

With the new changes, the municipality members will be relieved of their duties at the end of their terms regardless of elections.

