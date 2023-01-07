More land needed for ETP to boost leather industry: PM's principal secretary

To advance the country's leather sector, acquiring more land is necessary to solve various problems including waste management in the Tannery Industrial Estate in Savar, said Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister.

"We need to modernise the CETP [common effluent treatment plant] more. We need to make some technical and technological changes in this regard," he told reporters after a meeting with stakeholders at the conference hall of the Savar Tannery Industrial Estate yesterday.

He said the authorities concerned will try to acquire 200 more acres of land next to the tannery estate for developing the sector. The country's leather exports to the European market would lag behind without the Leather Working Group (LWG) certification. Besides, improving the waste management system will create new job opportunities.

"Our leather industry exports decreased a lot during the pandemic in the last three years, but now we are in a positive trend. Currently, we are exporting goods worth over $1.2 billion. We also have been facing a number of challenges including land pollution, water pollution, and air pollution. We have listened to various suggestions on how we can stop pollution during the discussion," said Tofazzel Hossain.

He further said, "Our private sector has the biggest role in this industry. We have told the Tanners Association, the Leathergoods Association and other such agencies that we will do whatever is necessary to keep the environment clean while developing this sector.

"We not only process leather here. We can make gelatin, glue or other products with the wastes emanated from these industries. At the same time, we have to ensure that no polluting substances, like chromium or other harmful chemicals, are added to our food chain."

Asked if leather exports would decrease this year due to the complexities regarding licence, the prime minister's principal secretary said, "We are aware of the matter. I told the businessmen and factory owners that we want them to be environmentally compliant, but we do not want to stop their growth.

"Currently, we are keeping an eye on the industrial establishments which have not passed all the environmental standards. We have told them that we will give them licences if they improve their conditions within a certain period of time."

He said already 27 tanneries have acquired licences by complying with the guidelines.

Leaders of various organisations of the leather sector including Bangladesh Tanners Association and Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh participated in the exchange meeting.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Farhina Ahmed, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah visited the common effluent treatment plant of the Tannery Industrial Estate.