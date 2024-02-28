NRBC Bank to invest Tk84cr on land for new head office

NRBC Bank PLC plans to invest Tk84 crore in purchasing a piece of land in the capital's Purbachal for constructing its new head office. The bank's current head office is located at Motijheel.

However, the planned spending will require approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

In its financial report for the January-September period of 2023, the private lender showed Tk948 crore interest income, marking a 13% year-on-year increase.

During the period, consolidated net profit of the bank dropped by 20% to Tk94 crore compared to that of the previous year. In the July-September quarter, it incurred a loss of Tk6.71 crore.

The bank's total deposits were Tk16,377 crore at the end of September, reflecting a 11% increase over the same period a year earlier.

As of September, NRBC Bank disbursed a total of Tk15,264 crore in loans.

The bank paid 7.50% cash and 4.50% stock dividends to the shareholders in 2022. It was enlisted on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2021.

During the year, the lender earned Tk193 crore in consolidated net profit to post Tk2.44 earnings per share. The dividend yield was 4.26% for 2022.

Its shares closed at Tk13.30 on Wednesday at the Dhaka bourse.