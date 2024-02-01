Environment minister asks forest department to recover encroached forest land

Environment minister during a visit to the Forest Department in Dhaka on 1 February. Photo: Courtesy
Environment minister during a visit to the Forest Department in Dhaka on 1 February. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury asked the forest department to take a special initiative to recover about 2.57 lakh acres of forest land occupied across the country.    

"Take a special initiative to recover 2.57 lakh acres of forest land encroached in different parts of the country, including Gazipur," he asked the Forest Department officials while exchanging views with them during a visit to the Forest Department in Dhaka.

He also instructed the officials to take measures to expand forest coverage apart from conserving existing forests.  

Putting emphasis on declaring new forests through extension of forest area on piloting basis, he said steps should be taken to restore the degraded forests in the hilly areas.

The forest minister directed the officials concerned to submit specific proposals within two weeks to make effective the Sheikh Kamal Wild Centre in Gazipur.  

'Smooth green belt should be built along the coastline.  Effective measures must be taken to check international wildlife crimes. The capacity of the Forest Department should be enhanced through education, training and research on forest, wildlife and biodiversity," he said.

Saber Hossain directed the forest officials to perform their duties with skill, sincerity, honesty and devotion and ensure enforcement of law in forest conservation.

Environment and Forest Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests and Sufal Project Director Gobinda Roy, along with all divisional forest officers, were present.  

Imran Ahmed, Conservator of Forests (Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle, Dhaka), presented the overall works of the Forest Department, including its mission, vision, challenges and future plans through a power-point presentation.

