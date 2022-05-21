Monkeypox: Govt puts ports on alert 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued warnings at every port in the country to prevent the spread of the new virus, Monkeypox, which has been detected in at least 12 countries.

"We have asked all the ports including air and land ports to be vigilant. If a suspected patient arrives, they should be identified and rushed to an infectious disease hospital," said DGHS spokesperson Dr Nazmul Islam on Saturday (21 May), reports Dhaka Post.

He also noted that there is no need to panic about Monkeypox.

"We are monitoring the overall situation. We will take data from all over the world and we will take whatever action is required," said the DGHS official.

Asked if any instructions have been given to the civil surgeons at the district level, Dr Nazmul Islam said, "When we give any instructions, it is disseminated to all levels of the health department including district civil surgeons."

He further said not all districts have land ports hence special emphasis has been laid on those districts that have one.

"As the virus mainly travels through ports, everyone concerned has been instructed to be careful," he added.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis with incidental human infections that usually occur in forested parts of Central and West Africa.

Monkeypox virus has sparked concerns in at least 12 countries including the UK, US, Belgium, France, Germany, Canada and Italy.