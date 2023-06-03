Momen urges BRICS to transfer cost-effective technology

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (3 June) urged the BRICS member states to transfer their cost-effective technology to the developing partners.

He made the urge while joined the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting virtually at the invitation of South African Foreign Minister Dr Naledi Pandor held in Cape Town, South Africa, a foreign ministry press release said.
 
BRICS is an acronym for five regional economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Momen referred to the development, economic, environmental and health-related focus of BRICS.

He said that the current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms.

He underlined the need of more coordinated approach for tackling economic and environmental crisis.

Momen particularly stressed on mutual cooperation so that no one is left behind as propagated by the SDG of the UN.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the BRICS member countries and ministers and dignitaries of several countries of Latin America, Asia, Middle East and Africa, mainly the developing and emerging economies of the world.

The meeting covered the theme of mutually accelerated growth, sustainable and inclusive multilateralism.

Aside from the BRICS foreign ministers, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, China and Kazakhstan, among others, participated in the meeting.

Bangladesh became a member of the New Development Bank in 2021, the development financing window of BRICS.

