Momen requests Sweden to send election observers

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today requested Sweden to send election observers to observe the Bangladesh's upcoming national polls.

He also expressed his firm conviction that the Election Commission will conduct the elections in a free, fair and peaceful environment.

He made the call while holding a telephone conversation with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström this afternoon, said a foreign ministry press release.

In reply, the Swedish Foreign Minister assured to convey the invitation of sending election observers to the relevant authorities of Sweden.

The two foreign ministers held the tele-discussion regarding the issues arising out from the desecrating of the Holy Quran in Sweden in the past days.

Highlighting that Bangladesh strongly condemns any act of desecrating and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran, for that matter any religious scriptures, under any circumstances, Momen expressed Bangladesh's grave concerns over the repeated acts of desecrating and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden in the past days.



He reiterated Bangladesh's call on all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations for the sake of mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Terming Sweden as a trusted friend of Bangladesh, Minister Momen expected that any such despicable act would not recur in Sweden.

The Swedish Foreign Minister mentioned that any Islamophobic acts are condemned and rejected by the Swedish government.



He termed that desecration of the Holy Quran, or any other Holy Scripture is an offensive and disrespectful act.

He stated that public agencies in Sweden make independent decisions and accordingly, the Swedish Police Authority grants permits for demonstrations, but it does not grant permits to burn a copy of the Holy Quran, or any other Holy Scripture.

The Swedish Foreign Minister regretted that individuals, availing the Swedish constitutional right to freedom of religion, freedom of expression and freedom of demonstration, misuse these freedoms to insult such value which is sacred to a religion.

He updated that the Swedish Minister for Justice has initiated an analysis of the Public Order Act, in light of the recent events.

Momen stated that Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony, where religious events are joined by all irrespective of their faiths.

He expressed satisfaction that Swedish authorities are taking corrective measures.

The Swedish minister termed Bangladesh society very tolerant and appreciated religious harmony prevailing in Bangladesh.