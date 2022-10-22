Mobile internet service slowed down in Khulna amid BNP rally

Locals and journalists of different media gathered in Khulna to cover BNP's divisional rally claimed they faced a slow internet service from around Saturday afternoon.



Mujahidul islam, owner of a computer operating shop in Khulna city, told UNB there is no issue in broadband network but mobile internet is quite slow.



Meanwhile, Ehteshamul Hague Shawon, a journalist of local news daily Dainik Loksamaj said he was "unable to send any photos of the BNP rally to office due to slow internet."



Some other journalists claimed they have faced the same issue with mobile internet.



A mobile service operator on condition of anonymity told UNB that Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Corporation (BTRC) directed the mobile service operators to shut down 3G and 4G internet services in Khulna division until further notice through an email around 1:20 pm.



However, BTRC didn't mention any specific reason for downgrading the internet, he said.



When contacted, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said "I have no information about such an issue or direction."