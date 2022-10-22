Mobile internet service slowed down in Khulna amid BNP rally

Bangladesh

UNB
22 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:20 pm

Related News

Mobile internet service slowed down in Khulna amid BNP rally

UNB
22 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:20 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

Locals and journalists of different media gathered in Khulna to cover BNP's divisional rally claimed they faced a slow internet service from around Saturday afternoon. 
 
Mujahidul islam, owner of a computer operating shop in Khulna city, told UNB there is no issue in broadband network but mobile internet is quite slow. 
 
Meanwhile, Ehteshamul Hague Shawon, a journalist of local news daily Dainik Loksamaj said he was "unable to send any photos of the BNP rally to office due to slow internet." 
 
Some other journalists claimed they have faced the same issue with mobile internet. 
 
A mobile service operator on condition of anonymity told UNB that Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Corporation (BTRC) directed the mobile service operators to shut down 3G and 4G internet services in Khulna division until further notice through an email around 1:20 pm. 
 
However, BTRC didn't mention any specific reason for downgrading the internet, he said. 
 
When contacted, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said "I have no information about such an issue or direction." 

Top News

Mobile internet / BNP divisional rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

7h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning