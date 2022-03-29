Missing Bangladeshi journalist found in Libya after 5 days

Bangladesh

UNB
29 March, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:43 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladeshi journalist Zahidur Rahman, who went missing in Libya five days ago, has been found.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who is in Sri Lanka now, on Monday confirmed that Zahidur, a special correspondent of private TV channel NTV, was found.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman conveyed the updates to Foreign Minister Momen in the evening. 

The Libyan authorities told him that the Bangladeshi is in their custody.

Zahidur's family said he flew to the UK on 3 March and reached Libya's capital Tripoli on 21 March.

The journalist went missing on 23 March, Zahidur's wife Taslima Rahman said.

A day before he went missing, Zahidur took several photos at Green Square in Tripoli on 22 March.

Taking photos is banned in Tripoli and that may be the reason for the journalist going missing.

Comments

