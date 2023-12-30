Minimum salary for Bangladeshi women workers in Lebanon now $300, men workers $350: Ambassador

Considering the economic conditions of the expatriates, the minimum monthly salary of Bangladeshi women workers in Lebanon has been increased from $200 to $300 and for male workers from $300 to $350, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanvir Khan said.

He also called on the expatriates to work with honour, abide by the social norms and state laws of Lebanon, and maintain the country's reputation while inaugurating the "Special Service Week" on 26 December in an event as the chief guest in the embassy's conference room in Lebanon's Beirut.

During his speech, the ambassador mentioned that many Bangladeshi expatriates working in Lebanon have become irregular for various reasons.

"Continuous communication is ongoing with the Lebanese authorities regarding their legalisation, and the embassy is working on signing a bilateral agreement on labour market management between the governments of Bangladesh and Lebanon," the ambassador said.

The ambassador also informed that a closing ceremony of the service week will be held on 31 December in the presence of expatriates working in Lebanon, and recognition will be given to those who sent the highest remittances legally.

"Bangladeshi workers living abroad are significantly contributing to the country's development. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has declared 30 December as 'National Expatriate Day' to recognise their contributions. This year, the day is being celebrated for the first time," Ambassador Javed said during his speech.

In recognition of the expatriates' special contribution to the country's development, the government has declared 'National Expatriate Day'. The special service week was organised during National Expatriate Day 2023 and International Migration Day 2023 celebrations.

The ambassador said, in addition to regular services, the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut declared 'Special Service Week' will provide special consular and welfare services to expatriates working in Lebanon.

He urged Bangladeshi expatriates in Lebanon to avail themselves of these special services from the embassy.